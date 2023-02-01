Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AJG opened at $195.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.03 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,092. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

