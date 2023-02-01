Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Issued By B. Riley

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NYSE:HZO opened at $31.25 on Monday. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $682.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MarineMax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,468,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

