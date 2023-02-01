Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Raymond James Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $112.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

