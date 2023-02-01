Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Increased by Analyst

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Potbelly in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $230.19 million, a P/E ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $117.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.10 million.

Insider Activity at Potbelly

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 9,325 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

