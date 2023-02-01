Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.57. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $30.13 per share.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

NYSE:AMP opened at $350.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.07. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $352.32.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.