Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PWR opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

