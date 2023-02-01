Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,587 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE:SITE opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $191.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

