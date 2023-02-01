Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 243,096 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $11,464,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,771 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,752 shares of company stock worth $1,670,982. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

