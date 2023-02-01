Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,071 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Primoris Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,922,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,775.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,775.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

