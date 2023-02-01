Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 18,790 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,540,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,796,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 133.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 932,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 4.8 %

SPB opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.56). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

