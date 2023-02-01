Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 20,887 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2,657.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

