Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 3,192 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 215.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 982,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $155.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.90. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

