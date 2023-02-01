Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $141,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

