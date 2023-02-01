Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

