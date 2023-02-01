Quantbot Technologies LP Has $576,000 Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1,370.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD-40 Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $174.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $224.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.49%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Further Reading

