Quantbot Technologies LP Has $587,000 Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.46.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $7.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.93%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

