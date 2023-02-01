Quantbot Technologies LP Has $611,000 Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of LSB Industries worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LXU stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.65.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

