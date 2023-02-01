Quantbot Technologies LP Has $637,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,656 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 357,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

