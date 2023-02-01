Quantbot Technologies LP Has $649,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 854,074 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1,334.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 424,352 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 330,030 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,390,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.