Quantbot Technologies LP Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $2,388,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,543.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $2,388,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,543.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,819. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of EDR opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

