Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

