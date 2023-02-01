Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Stories

