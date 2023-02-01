Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $665,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.69. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.33.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

