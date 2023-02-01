Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $693,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Stories

