Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 176.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $47.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

