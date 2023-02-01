Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

