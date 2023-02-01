Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 53,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

