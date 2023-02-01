Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 37,404 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

