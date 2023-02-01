Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 43,781 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 343,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,379,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after acquiring an additional 340,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -646.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Certara had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock valued at $450,292,082. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

