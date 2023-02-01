Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $659.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

