Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 15,196 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $107,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $48,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 21.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.06 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

