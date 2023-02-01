Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 3,417 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 9,436.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 450,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 446,168 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 445,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 268,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,251,000 after acquiring an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Wedbush cut Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

CRI stock opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $100.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

