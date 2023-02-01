Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.84. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. Equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.