Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Radian Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Radian Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.