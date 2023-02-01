Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.84 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.84 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RL opened at $123.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.87. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

