Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:O opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

