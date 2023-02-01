Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after acquiring an additional 261,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.40.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $227.45 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $150.63 and a 1 year high of $231.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.60 and a 200-day moving average of $196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

