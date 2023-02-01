Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,585 ($31.93) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.73) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.78) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.72) price objective on Relx in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relx to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,863 ($35.36) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,565.43 ($31.68).

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

LON REL opened at GBX 2,422 ($29.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £46.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,965.43. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,056 ($25.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($30.55). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,337.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,311.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.