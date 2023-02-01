Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €39.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday.

Renault Stock Performance

Renault stock opened at €37.24 ($40.48) on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($109.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.47.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

