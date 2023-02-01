Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will earn $3.86 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
