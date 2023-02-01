Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 79.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,081 shares of company stock worth $425,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

