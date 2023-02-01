Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 750 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Essent Group worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 45.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,709 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 107.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Up 3.2 %

ESNT opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.