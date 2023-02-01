Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €233.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

RHM stock opened at €214.00 ($232.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is €202.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €178.11. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a 1 year high of €227.90 ($247.72).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

