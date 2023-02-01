Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $751,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,464,184.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

XPEL Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XPEL opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.86. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

