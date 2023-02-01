Richard Sanborn Sells 15,000 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,778,376.42.

On Thursday, December 1st, Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20.

EFSC opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFSC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,084,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

