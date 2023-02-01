Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RHI opened at $83.96 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

