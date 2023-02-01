Ross E. Mcelroy Buys 1,326,086 Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy purchased 1,326,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,326,086.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,758,504,079,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,647,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,836,870,837,194.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium Corp. has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of C$598.33 million and a PE ratio of -62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 20.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

