Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $243.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America cut Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday.

Saia Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $272.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $304.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

