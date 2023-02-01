Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.88 million. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

