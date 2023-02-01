Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 10.8 %

ST opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

